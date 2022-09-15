Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Day Cream
£28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Body Shop
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Cetaphil
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
BUY
£9.50
Boots
promoted
Cetaphil
Cetaphil Daily Defence Moisturiser Spf50+ 50g
BUY
£12.99
Boots
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Cleansing Concentrate
BUY
£12.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate
BUY
£30.00
The Body Shop
More from The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Cleansing Concentrate
BUY
£12.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate
BUY
£30.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate
BUY
$55.00
The Body Shop Australia
The Body Shop
Box Of Wishes & Wonders Ultimate Advent Calendar
BUY
£145.00
The Body Shop
More from Skin Care
promoted
Cetaphil
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
BUY
£9.50
Boots
promoted
Cetaphil
Cetaphil Daily Defence Moisturiser Spf50+ 50g
BUY
£12.99
Boots
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Cleansing Concentrate
BUY
£12.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate
BUY
£30.00
The Body Shop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted