Eddie Organic Corduroy Boilersuit In Charcoal Black

Meet Eddie, our Organic Corduroy Boilersuit in Charcoal Black! We've used a lightweight corduroy which is 100% organic cotton and dyed with Low Impact dye. Each 'Eddie' takes over 4 hours for one of our skilled tailors in India to hand make, a lot of care goes into making them, even the coconut shell buttons are hand sewn on. She has a high elasticated waistband, that pulls in your waist with belt loops, and 4 pockets!