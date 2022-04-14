United States
AllSaints
Edbury Leather Fringed Shoulder Bag
£269.00
At AllSaints
Slouchy and easy. The Edbury Fringe Shoulder Bag. This one has tassel edges. Crafted from super-soft leather, with gold-tone hardware and an adjustable shoulder strap. Zip closure Adjustable strap Gold-tone hardware Two pockets One interior slip pocket One interior zip pocket Will fit a small tablet and iPhone AllSaints leather products support responsible manufacturing via the Leather Working Group - find out more