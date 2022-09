Ugg

Edalene Sherpa Bag

$114.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

New Season UGG Edalene Hobo Sherpa bag Imported Highlights almond beige faux-shearling design logo patch to the front single shoulder strap top zip fastening main compartment logo-print lining Composition Outer: Polyester 100% Brand style ID: 1132370