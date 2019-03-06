Description
Sheer blouse from Stelen in White. Round neckline. Back tie closure. Exaggerated drop shoulders. Pleated bishop sleeves with single-button cuff. Straight hem. Unlined.
• Mesh
• 100% polyester
• Hand wash
• Imported
Sizing
Garment Measurements
20" chest
24" shoulder to shoulder
18.5" front length
Measurements taken from size small.
Model Measurements
Model is in size small.
Model is 5’11" | 30” bust | 23.5” waist | 34.5” hips
Fit Notes
Standard fit.
Sizing Notes
Small fits like US size 0/2
Medium fits like US size 4/6
Large fits like US size 8
