Soothe . Nourish . Protect This ultra-nourishing and soothing probiotic balm, helps to transform extremely dry, damaged skin and protect it from environmental irritation. It was created to restore the skin's natural defences including the repair of a weakened skin barrier. Keep this little jar of salvation on-hand to support troubled skin from head to toe. Bioactive Ingredients Probiotics: Symreboot L19 is the first processed probiotic with full structural efficacy. Developed for sensitive skin to soothe and boost its instinctive defence via the regulation of microbiota pathways and the strengthening of the barrier function. Super Omega Complex: A nourishing combination of Jojoba, Castor Seed, Camellia Seed, Olive Fruit, Hemp Seed and Oat Kernel Oils for restorative moisture. Supported by Shea & Mango Seed Butter to stimulate the skin's natural renewal process. Ultra Medical Grade Lanolin: Pure, Hypoallergenic and suitable for hypersensitive skin. Confers intensive skin repair benefits and developed to support dry skin conditions as well as severely compromised skin. Soothing Phyto-Actives: Balloon Vine Oil extract & Echium Oil Extract - studies show efficacy for soothing and protecting against flare ups, protecting skin stem cells & regeneration of damaged skin barrier. Potent Antioxidants: Vitamin E and Totarol - A powerful antioxidant duo to neutralise free radicals and prevent imbalance. Multi-functional Lips – Instantly soothe, repair and protect dry lips Face – Restorative night eye cream / Dry & Irritated Skin Patches / Scarring Body – Dry, brittle nails & cuticles / Cracked heels & elbows / Dry & irritated skin patches / Minor skin abrasions / Wind-burnt and cold-chapped skin / Dryness associated with atopic skin conditions / Hydrate stretch marks during pregnancy / Soothe baby’s dry & itchy skin / Diaper/nappy rash