Ecrinal Bitter Polish Enhanced Formula Stop Nail Bitting is an ultra-bitter solution that stops nail/cuticle biting behavior. Infused with Bitrex®, known as the world's most bitter substance, this solution deters nail biting and thumb-sucking, all the while moisturizing and protecting fragile nails. The invisible formula is extremely discreet on the nails, and can be applied as often as necessary. Characteristics Texture: nail polish; Skin issues: nail/cuticle biting, thumb-sucking; Time of application: once a day; Age: 3+; Skin type: all skin types, including sensitive; Main benefits: stops nail/cuticle biting behavior, deters children from thumb-sucking, moisturizes and protects fragile nails, totally invisible formula; Formulated without: parabens. Main Ingredients Bitrex® (Denatonium Benzoate) is the world's most bitter substance, which has proven effective in the control of nail biting behavior; Panthenol has the ability to penetrate through the nail to moisturize, soften and protect, which is ideal for dry, damaged and fragile nails. How to use Apply a coat of Ecrinal Bitter Polish Enhanced Formula Stop Nail Bitting to the nails once a day, or as often as necessary. Do not use on children under 36 months.