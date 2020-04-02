ecoYoga

Ecoyoga Jute Mat

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Yoga Matters

The ecoYoga biodegradable yoga mat is both practical and ethical for beginners and experienced students alike. With a pure rubber underside for a firm grip on the floor, this eco-friendly yoga mat boasts a surface layer blend of natural hessian/jute fabric and a unique 100% natural rubber compound which provides an excellent non slip surface for your yoga practice. made in the UK sustainable plant-based materials 100% natural rubber (contains latex) biodegradable excellent grip / non-slip