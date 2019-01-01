Eco Tools

The Winter Wonder Travel Kit includes 4 mini brushes and a travel tin for a full face look on-the-go.Includes:- Precision Powder Brush- Controlled Setting Brush- Angled Crease Brush- Accent Shadow Brush- Travel Tin1. MATTE: Dust face with loose powder for a light and fresh complexion with the Precision Powder brush. 2. BRIGHTEN: Add highlighter to the t-zone, bridge of nose and top of cheeks with the Controlled Setting brush to create a cool, wintery glimmer. 3. SHADE: Spread a light bronze color over the eyelids with the Angled Crease for a soft, shimmery eye. 4. DRAMA-FY: Wet the Accent Shadow brush, dab in a darker neutral and apply to the outer corners of the eyes to add romantic definition.- CRUELTY FREE: We love our furry friends! Our products are PETA certified, meaning we are 100% cruelty free and vegan.- RECYCLED MATERIALS: We believe in giving a new purpose to old things. That's why our products are made from recycled aluminum and our packaging is made from post-consumer recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable. - TREE FREE: Our packaging is made of 100% Tree-Free paper. HOW? With 20% cotton and 80% bamboo fibers!- RENEWABLE BAMBOO: The handles on our products are made of renewable bamboo, one of the fastest growing plants on the planet!