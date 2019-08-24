1. EVEN: A long-lasting matte starts with your base. Use the Complexion Blending brush to apply a silky or matte primer, then add foundation using the same brush.2. CONCEAL: Cover and blend over any small spots, discoloration or scars using the Full Concealer brush.3. SHIMMER: Add a modern touch to your matte base by highlighting with the Angled Blush brush to add lightdimension.4. SHADE: Add soft texture to lid with the Accent Shadow brush and a cream shadow.5. POUT: Complete the look with the Detail Lip brush.