EcoTools

Foot Brush & Pumice

$3.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Product Warning: Not for children under the age of three Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free, Contains Recycled Content, Renewable Resource Beauty Purpose: Exfoliating Material: Pumice TCIN: 76858928 UPC: 079625074192 Item Number (DPCI): 037-08-7563 Origin: Imported Description In the shower or bath, your feet could use a little love too. The EcoTools Foot Brush and Pumice is designed with synthetic, cruelty-free bristles and recycled glass to cleanse and deeply exfoliate dry feet. Handcrafted with bamboo, it is 100% vegan and cruelty free. The foot brush and pumice can be hung to dry with the attached ribbon.