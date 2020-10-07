United States
Eco Tools
Perfecting Blender Duo (2 Pack)
$6.99$5.59
The large base blender is soft and flexible to create light, buildable makeup application The mini detail blender is firmer for more precise and detailed coverage Look and live beautifully with the unique ecofoam technology made of 70% plant based materials The perfecting blender duo is designed with ecofoam technology in two sizes and densities to create a camera ready look.