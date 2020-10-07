Eco Tools

Perfecting Blender Duo (2 Pack)

$6.99 $5.59

Buy Now Review It

The large base blender is soft and flexible to create light, buildable makeup application The mini detail blender is firmer for more precise and detailed coverage Look and live beautifully with the unique ecofoam technology made of 70% plant based materials The perfecting blender duo is designed with ecofoam technology in two sizes and densities to create a camera ready look.