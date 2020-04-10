Chef’n

Ecocrock Counter Compost Bin

$34.00

Ceramic Imported This contemporary countertop compost bin allows you collect up to 3-quarts of food scraps right in your kitchen. It's a creative composting solution for urban use or anywhere an outdoor composting bin is not an option. The EcoCrock is a 3.3-liter (.75-gallon) modern ceramic countertop composter that features a vented lid with a charcoal filter that absorbs odors, keeping your kitchen smelling fresh. A drafted bucket shape allows food scraps to slide out without a mess or hassle. If preferable, a plastic bag can be placed inside the bucket as a liner. Clean up takes just few seconds, simply rinse bucket with warm water, and dry. 2 disposable natural charcoal filters ship with this green friendly bin. Choose smart, easy-to-use kitchen utensils that are built on tasteful design, new technologies, and the trusted reputation of Chef'n. Composting is simple and easy with the Chef'n EcoCrock Counter Compost Bin. This contemporary countertop compost bin allows you collect up to 3-quarts of food scraps right in your kitchen. It's a creative composting solution for urban use or anywhere an outdoor composting bin is not an option. The EcoCrock is a 3.3-liter (.75-gallon) modern ceramic countertop composter that features a vented lid with a charcoal filter that absorbs odors, keeping your kitchen smelling fresh. A drafted bucket shape allows food scraps to slide out without a mess or hassle. If preferable, a plastic bag can be placed inside the bucket as a liner. Clean up takes just few seconds, simply rinse bucket with warm water, and dry. 2 disposable natural charcoal filters ship with this green friendly bin. Choose smart, easy-to-use kitchen utensils that are built on tasteful design, new technologies, and the trusted reputation of Chef'n.