Ecoco

Ecoco Style Professional Olive Styling Gel – 16 Fl Oz

$2.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Hair Type: Textured Health Facts: Paraben-Free, Aluminum-Free Product Form: Gel Beauty Purpose: Hair Styling Net weight: 16 fl oz (US) TCIN: 47898734 UPC: 748378001112 Item Number (DPCI): 063-05-0424 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description Ecostyler Professional Styling Gel with Olive Oil is made with 100% pure olive oil. Olive oil helps your scalp naturally regulate its own moisturizing system. Olive oil helps attract moisture to your scalp and holds it in. Like all Ecoco styling gels, it is weightless and will leave your hair with a healthy shine and has a superior hold. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.