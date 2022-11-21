Ecoco

Eco Style Gel Olive Oil

$7.65

Buy Now Review It

WEIGHTLESS STYLE. Our hair gel is an essential styling product that gives you all-day soft, bouncy, shiny hair without leaving heavy build up so you can braid, coil, and loc hair with confidence WITH MOISTURIZING OLIVE OIL. Our hair gel is made with 100% pure olive oil. Olive oil helps add moisture to the scalp and hair while adding shine and taming split ends FIND YOUR PERFECT GEL. Eco Style Professional Styling Gel was the first alcohol-free hair styling product to hit the market. Today we offer the largest selection of hair styling gels so that you can choose the right gel for any style you desire MADE IN THE USA. Our USA-based plants set the standard for quality products that care for you and the world around us HOME GROWN GREEN. Ecoco's mission is to lead the beauty industry in environmental consciousness and green technologies