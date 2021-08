J. Crew

There's a new type of cover-up in town... Meet our borrowed-from-the-boys board short that features techy fabric and a cute fit (thanks to a high rise and a flared leg opening). Bonus points for being able to wear these in the water for things like surfing, kayaking, paddleboarding and more. Plus, this pair was made from our special swim fabric that incorporates recycled nylon. Look good, feel good, in other words.