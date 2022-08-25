United States
Avocado
Eco Organic Mattress
$1299.00$1169.10
At Avocado
The most affordable certified organic mattress made in America! We craft our hybrid Eco Organic Mattress in Los Angeles with up to 988 8" pocketed coils and 100% GOLS certified organic latex from our own sustainable farms in India and Guatemala for a contouring, gentle-firm feel. 100% GOTS certified organic cotton and wool deliver breathable, luxurious comfort. Four reinforced handles for easy maneuvering. No toxic chemicals, off-gassing, chemical flame retardants, fiberglass, or polyurethane foams. A GOTS certified organic product (CU863637) that even has the coveted MADE SAFE® non-toxic seal for safety.