Eco Melissa Triangle Bikini Top

$26.00

International orders price does not include customs clearance fees in your country MELISSA We are not talking rubbish, well technically we are! our Eco Edit swimwear fabric is made from recycled yarns which were once fishing nets, marine waste and other waste materials. Saving the planet and looking immense. We know, rubbish never looked so good! String Triangle Bikini Neck Ties 84% Recycled Polyester, 16% Elastane, Lining 87% polyester, 13% Elastane Wash at 30 degrees, do not tumble dry. Colour may change when exposed to light / chlorinated water Mix & Match with any of our ECO bikini bottoms Fit: true to size