Paper Farm

Eco Kraft Wrapping Paper Roll – Biodegradable, Recycled Material (jumbo)

ECO-FRIENDLY: Crafted from 100% recyclable materials and 100% biodegradable, this jumbo roll is made in the United States of America. Truly a roll of paper you’ll feel good about using as it can continued to be recycled if not contaminated. Help keep our world green! LARGE CANVAS: Tired of buying a ton of cheap wrapping paper per each occasion? The answer should be yes, especially when a single jumbo roll is the most cost effective option. This Kraft Paper Roll is 30 inches wide by 1200 inches long, that’s 100 feet. Whether it’s for arts & crafts or for a package filler, that’s enough kraft paper to get you through the whole season! PERFECT THICKNESS: Kraft paper, butcher paper, mailing paper, banner paper, whatever you want to call it. It’s the perfect thickness for wrapping, packing, crafting any thicker you’ll need a lot of tape to hold your paper in place. Not too thin and not too thick! NATURAL LOOK: Both uncoated and unwaxed on either side, this is the traditional brown craft paper you remember as a kid. It’s perfect, medium-brown paper with plastic-free packaging. It’s the ideal wrapping paper to use when you’re going for a natural and trendy look. MULTIFUNCTIONAL: Searching for a roll perfect for any occasion? Look no further, there are endless uses for a mega roll of kraft paper. Table cover for all occasions or spread out a canvas to protect the floor for kids’ projects, use it as wrapping paper, masking paper, make custom art, cover books or packages and gifts inexpensively.