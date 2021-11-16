HealthyFamilyShop

Eco Gift Box

$16.80

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

🌿 Zero Waste Gift Set. Sustainable Gift Box. Eco Gift Box. Pamper Gift Box. Eco-friendly Spa Box. Vegan Gift. Zero Waste Starter Kit. Letterbox gift. Beauty Self Care Pamper Box. Vegan, Ethically Sourced & Biodegradable.🌿 Secret Santa Gift Do you want to start your plastic-free journey but don't know exactly how or where to start? We've compiled a beautiful collection of all our zero waste favourites and best sellers into one box that will help kick-start your new lifestyle! Our starter kit makes for the perfect gift for any aspiring zero-waster or someone who is just starting their journey to zero waste! A great choice for best friend gift, birthday gift, bridesmaids gift, mom's gift, house-warming gifts, teacher gifts or a perfect pick-me-up to send to a friend. The eco gift set is a letterbox size, so no worries about missing the courier, it will be posted straight through the letterbox. Each set comes with… • 100x Biodegradable Bamboo Cotton Buds • 3x Reusable Bamboo Cotton Makeup Remover Pads (2x white + 1x black) • 1x 100% Cotton Laundry bag • 1x Travel Size 15g Clearing Treatment Face Mask • 1x Travel size 30g Natural Massage Soap • 100x Biodegradable Bamboo Cotton Buds Our bamboo cotton buds are the perfect alternative to plastic! TOP QUALITY – Hypoallergenic, antibacterial, no chemicals, no glue, no dyes, we have designed the perfect cotton bud with a strong bamboo stem and the softest organic cotton. Our cotton buds are packed in compact recycled paper box with no plastic film. All parts of packaging can be recycled and are 100% compostable and biodegradable. • 3x Reusable Bamboo Cotton Makeup Remover Pads (2x white + 1x black) White pads for applying toner and moisturiser. Black pad with anti-stain design for removing makeup easily and preventing mascara, eyeliner and red lipstick stains. Our pads are 100% organic bamboo cotton fabric. They are certified by STANDARD 100 OEKO -TEX (The Certificate Number BJ001 132449), which means that they are free of harmful substances and safe for human use. They don't contain polyester! Plastic- Free! All pads in perfect size: 8cm (3.15 inch). • 1x 100% Cotton Laundry bag 100% cotton laundry & storage bag with double drawstring. Zero Waste, Vegan Friendly, Organic, Washable, Eco- Friendly, Plastic Free Our laundry bag provides the perfect place to store used pads ready to be washed. Size: 14cm x 18cm • 1x Travel Size 15g Clearing Treatment Face Mask 100% PURE BENTONITE CLAY POWDER 15g Organic, Vegan, Natural. Never tested on animals. For Deep Pore Cleansing, Healing Body & Skin Detoxification. Packed in our Biodegradable Kraft Paper stand up pouches, with re-sealable zip lock closure. Store sealed in a cool dry place. Open with care to avoid inhalation. Directions: Mix the powder with enough water to create a clay-like consistency and apply to clean skin avoiding eye area. Gently rinse clean after 15 minutes. • 1x Travel size 30g Natural Massage Soap Cruelty free, SLS free, paraben free. Vegetarian and vegan friendly. All this will be packaged in one of our compostable and plastic-free, letterbox friendly boxes. 💚For more eco- friendly & zero waste products please Visit My Etsy Shop, please click on the link below 👇 https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/HealthyFamilyShop?ref=seller-platform-mcnav