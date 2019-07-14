Rug Pad USA

A truly eco-friendly alternative to other traditional non-slip pads, nature’s grip weds hand-woven organic jute fibers to natural rubber to maximize your rug's grip, protect your flooring and extend your rug's life. Natural rubber is superior to harmful chemicals and adhesives used in synthetic PVC rug pads- it offers better non-skid properties than plastic and will “grip” rather than “stick to” floors. Ours is combined with a 100% plant jute base, one of the strongest naturally- produced materials available. Nature’s grip’s low profile is a perfect choice when door clearance or rug Thickness is an issue. It's also a favorite for runners and scatter rugs that should lie flat with flooring. Maximum roll Width is 12 feet. All pads wider than 12 feet will be cut-to-order in equal pieces.