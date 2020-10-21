Overstock

Eco-friendly Natural Bamboo Vanity Organizer

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Overstock

Declutter your makeup station with this vanity organizer. This durable bamboo organizer comes with multiple compartments and a mirror slot to keep your cosmetics and skin care products tidy and within reach. ECO-FRIENDLY- This makeup station is made of bamboo, which is an ecologically friendly renewable resource. The natural materials make it strong and durable enough to stand up to daily use in your home, dorm or office. MULTIPLE COSMETIC HOLDERS- The vanity organizer has multiple slots to conveniently and easily hold a variety of brushes and cosmetics. You can keep your makeup and other skincare supplies close at hand. MIRROR SLOT- This makeup station features a slot at the top for holding a mirror or your smartphone. It also has a large central compartment to help keep small jewelry or bobby pins in one space, eliminating the need to rummage through drawers. SPACE SAVING- This makeup organizer measures just 6 inches wide and 4.75 inches high. The small footprint of this organizer makes it great for dorms, or vanities and bathrooms with limited counter space. PRODUCT DETAILS- Material: Bamboo. Overall Dimensions: 16.25L x 6W x 4.75H. Brush Holder Dimensions: .25" - .75" Diameter. Mirror Slot: 9.25L x .5W. Main Compartment: 7Lx4W. Round Holes: 1-2" Diameter. Color: Natural Finish.