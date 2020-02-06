Ethique

If you want to dip your toe in and try out Ethique's range of face products, our Face Sampler is for you (please note that this package isn't customisable). It contains the following five samples; Bliss Bar a luxuriously creamy, gentle face cleanser created for normal to dry skin types, The Perfector packs a hydrating punch for dry and mature skins, Saving Face Serum can be used in two ways either as a nutrient and hydration booster under your normal face cream or as your only moisturiser, Gingersnap is our creamy, delicious and slightly spicy facial exfoliator perfect for all skin types and a great cleanser on it's own, and In Your Face made with coconut oil, mandarin & sweet orange essential oils, cocoa butter and lots of sea salt.