Eco Friendly 100% Merino Wool Cat Cave

$59.99 $49.99

MADE WITH LOVE: Handmade Premium Cat Bed Cave from 100% Merino Wool. Perfect Gift for beloved cats and pet lovers FOR CATS OF ALL SIZES: Spacious large hideout for all size cats from kittens to big cats SAFE AND ECO-FRIENDLY: Completely free from harsh chemicals and synthetics. Safe for your cat, your family and our world MODERN DESIGN: Warm, cozy and durable cat bed for your lovely cat and special touch to home decor. Perfect for cats to play, nap, rest, relax and sleep inside or on top EASY TO CLEAN: Merino wool is not only soft and flexible, it naturally repels odor, dirt, and stains GIVE YOUR CAT THE GIFT OF PREMIUM COMFORT with a Merino wool Cat Cave from Meowfia! Each cat bed cave is carefully handcrafted from 100% all-natural wool by artisans in Nepal. Using an ancient fabrication technique called felting, every cat bed is individually molded using only soap, water, and pressure. BENEFITS: - Provides warmth, comfort and privacy - Perfect for cats to play, nap, rest, relax and sleep inside or on top - Hand Made with care and designed to make your cat feel at home - Keeps your cat warm in the winter and cool in the summer - Suitable for cats and dogs from 20 lbs to small kitten - Can be used as a padded mat - Perfectly fits any room in your house - Satisfaction Guaranteed DIMENSIONS: It's a Handmade product and dimensions slightly vary: ~19 inches (48 cm) diameter ~12 inches (30 cm) height ~ 8 inches (20 cm) entrance Buy NOW and enjoy Meowfia Cat Cave, Impeccable Customer Service, Lightning Fast Delivery and Perfect Amazon Policies