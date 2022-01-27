Gaia

Eco Biodegradable Vibrator

$29.90

At Nudie Co.

A new take on an old classic. Gaia Eco is the world's first biodegradable vibrator. This revolutionary eco sex toy is made from a bioplastic derived from cornstarch and is compostable and recyclable. Incredibly cost-effective, easy to use and adorable, this is a perfect beginner toy for someone looking for a slim, firm stimulation. Specs: Size: 17 x 2cm, 14cm insertable length Material: Eco-friendly bioplastic Power: Battery-operated (2 x AA batteries supplied) Waterproof: Splash-proof only Warranty: 1-year manufacturer's warranty. Features: Deep rumbly vibrations Dial controlled speed settings Body-safe, non-porous, latex-free, phthalate-free Biodegradable & recyclable Recyclable packaging Compatible with all types of lubricants. Need help choosing? Take our quiz and find your vibe!