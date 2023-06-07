Avocado

Eco Adjustable Base

Relieve tension and sleep better. Our affordable Eco Adjustable Bed Frame Base quietly glides into preset and customizable comfort positions. Three variations of upper and lower body massage reduce stress — all controlled via remote or smartphone app. Made with 100% GOTS organic certified cotton canvas, durable rubberwood legs with two heights, and a sturdy metal base. Fits within Natural Bed frame or on top of our City Bed frame (if purchased after Nov. 19, 2020). Also fits with other standard frames and our Luxury Organic Mattress.