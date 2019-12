Stella McCartney

Eclypse Low-top Trainers

$685.00

These white faux-leather Eclypse trainers are Stella McCartney's latest statement footwear style constructed from premium eco-conscious materials. They're made in Italy with a chunky stacked heel that features two contrasting textures, alongside contrasting ivory faux-suede panels across the side and a black and white logo jacquard heel tab. Team them with sportswear-inspired separates throughout the weekend.