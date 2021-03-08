United States
Under Armour
Eclipse High Impact Front Zip Sports Bra
$37.15
Imported Zipper closure Delivers strategic support, tailored for high-impact activities like running, court sports, field sports & aerobics Clean, bandeau-inspired front with soft, breathable cups for extra structure & coverage Full zip front for easy on/off can be locked into place during wear with a quick push down Unique open back with adjustable criss-cross straps SpeedForm mesh lining Delivers strategic support, tailored for high-impact activities like running, court sports, field sports & aerobics. Clean, bandeau-inspired front with soft, breathable cups for extra structure & coverage. Full zip front for easy on/off can be locked into place during wear with a quick push down. Unique open back with adjustable criss-cross straps. SpeedForm mesh lining. StudioLux fabric delivers relentless support with a super-soft luxurious feel. Material wicks sweat & dries really fast. Soft & super-breathable.