Our finest craftsmanship: Eclipse is a metal and acetate combination frame that flatters any face. We set out to create the perfect round sunglasses using only the finest materials and best craftsmanship. Each frame is meticulously handmade in Japan and features high-quality shatterproof lenses with 100% UV protection. The Eclipse shape was designed to be comfortable and flattering on all face shapes. Its wire-core temples are highly adjustable, and its super-durable surgical-grade stainless-steel construction and smooth, high-quality hinges ensure these will be your favorite shades for years to come.
Bold black & gold: Eclipse 03 features standard grey lenses in a matte black metal frame with a polished gold rim. Lenses feature backside anti-reflective coating and nosepads are hypoallergenic. Polished black acetate temples are inlaid with black saffiano leather accents.