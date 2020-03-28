17 Stories

Eckles 25″ W X 64″ H Over The Toilet Storage

$143.90 $136.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Clear clutter from your powder room without wasting prime real estate with this over-the-toilet storage shelf. Crafted with an angular metal frame in a dark gray finish, this compact piece strikes a boxy silhouette measuring 64'' H x 25'' W x 8.5'' D overall to fit over the John. The top and three lower tiers are made from manufactured wood and veneers in a wire-brushed brown finish for industrial appeal. Assembly is required.