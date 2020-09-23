Three Posts

Eckard Task Chair

Get to work in a farmhouse-chic style with this curated task chair! Enveloped in brushed polyester upholstery, this chair features a high backrest with steep, integrated arms and around the seat. Button tufting piped edges, and nail head trim lends a tailored touch, while foam fill offers comfort and support. Sporting a rustic wood finish, the chair’s base includes tilt control, a swivel mechanism, and a lever-operated lift to adjust the seat height from 19" to 23", while five hooded caster wheels let you glide from task to task with ease.