Echor

Echor Luxe Weighted Blanket

£89.99

Buy Now Review It

At Echor

Do you struggle with falling and staying asleep due to restlessness, anxiety, and other issues? Or maybe you just love a gentle, comforting pressure surrounding you whilst curled up in front of the TV? The Echor Weighted Blanket offers an all-natural, cruelty-free way to improve sleep and maximise relaxation. The blanket’s heavy weight provides deep, gentle pressures that mimic the effects of hugging, stroking, cuddling, and other forms of therapeutic tactile sensory inputs that help the body to relax.