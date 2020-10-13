Amazon

Immersive sound – Premium speaker drivers deliver crisp, dynamic audio. Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and sealed in-ear design limits background noise. Hands-free with Alexa – Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play Audible audiobooks, make calls, or get directions—just ask. Access other assistants – Supports access to Siri or Google Assistant from a supported device—just press and hold your earbud. Long-lasting battery – Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge, up to 2 hrs with a 15-min quick charge, and up to 20 hrs with the charging case. Customizable fit for better sound – 3 sizes of ear tips help form a comfortable in-ear seal for immersive listening. Exercise ready – Sweat-resistant with a secure fit that’s made to move with you. Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills – Request a rideshare, get a guided workout, or order dinner, all hands-free. Designed to protect your privacy - Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including the ability to mute the mics with the Alexa app.