Echo Show 8 – Hd Smart Display With Alexa & Video Calling

Alexa can show you more - With an 8" HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance. Connect with video calling and messaging - Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home. Be entertained - Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks. Control your smart home - Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats. Create morning routines to start your day. Made to fit your life - Cook along to step-by-step recipes with Food Network Kitchen. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out. Put your memories on display - Use Amazon Photos & Alexa for a picture-perfect pairing. You can turn your home screen into a digital frame, share your favorites with friends and family, and even take photos. Plus, Prime members get unlimited photo storage. Designed to protect your privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic/camera off button and a built-in camera shutter.