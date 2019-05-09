Amazon

Echo Show (2nd Gen) – Premium Sound And A Vibrant 10.1” Hd Screen - Sandstone

C$299.99 C$249.99

Buy Now Review It

Premium speakers with Dolby processing let you stream music and books in crisp, stereo sound. With a vibrant 10.1” HD screen for watching videos, movies, and TV shows—in a new fabric design. Stream music and podcasts from Amazon Music, Spotify, Radioplayer, and Deezer with powerful stereo sound. Watch movies and shows from Prime Video, or the news. Make video calls to anyone with the Alexa app, an Echo Spot, or Echo Show. (Skype coming soon!) . Your new kitchen companion—set timers and alarms, and add items to your shopping list. Set up compatible Zigbee devices without the need for a separate hub. See your front door camera stream . With eight microphones and far-field technology, Alexa can hear you even while music is playing.