Amazon

Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart Audio Glasses With Alexa

$249.99 $174.99

Buy Now Review It

Echo Frames are smart audio prescription-ready glasses that provide hands free access to Alexa. Open-ear audio directs sound to your ears and allows you to adjust the volume so you can discreetly listen without blocking out the world around you. Ask Alexa to play audio books and music, control your smart home, stay on task with reminders and alarms, and stay informed with easy access to news. Use hands-free communication to make calls and announcements with your voice. VIP filter lets you select top contacts and apps for Alexa read notifications. Battery life - Get over 2 hours of talk time, Alexa interactions, and media playback over a 14-hour day. Or, up to 4 hours of nonstop listening on a full charge. Designed to protect your privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Microphones are designed to respond to the voice of the person wearing the frames and turn off with the double-press of a button. Does even more - Listen to audio from your smartphone and access Google Assistant or Siri using a quick gesture on the touchpad. Merge style and comfort. Echo Frames are lightweight, include flexible hinges and adjustable temple tips, and are IPX4 splash-resistant. Compatible with most prescription lenses.