Echo Flex

Make any space a little smarter - This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home. Alexa is always happy to help - Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out. Voice control your smart home - Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices. Built-in USB port - Charge your phone or add an optional accessory like a night-light or motion sensor. Connect with others - Drop in on or make announcements to other rooms that have a compatible Echo device. Call hands-free. Designed to protect your privacy - Built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the mics.