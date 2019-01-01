Echo

Echo Dot Smart Speaker With Alexa (originally 39.99)

$24.99

Echo Dot is a voice-controlled speaker that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, make calls, answer questions, set timers and alarms, and more. Play music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and SiriusXM. Call or message family and friends hands-free, or drop in from the Alexa App to your Echo device. Controls lights, locks, thermostats, and more with compatible connected devices. Use the built-in speaker, or for bigger sound, connect to speakers through Bluetooth or audio cable. 50,000+ skills, including Jeopardy!, Lyft, Audible, and Domino's. Always getting smarter and adding new features. Hears you from across the room with 7 far-field microphones for hands-free control, even in noisy environments or while playing music.