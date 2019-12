Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker With Alexa

$49.99 $24.99

Meet Echo Dot - Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces. Improved speaker quality - Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound. Voice control your music - Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.