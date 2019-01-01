Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart Speaker With Alexa

£49.99

Echo Dot is our most popular voice-controlled speaker, now with improved sound and a new design compared to the previous-generation Echo Dot.. Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn and others through the improved speaker for richer and louder sound.. Call or message anyone with an Echo device, the Alexa App or Skype hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device.. Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills such as tracking fitness, playing games and more.. With 4 far-field microphones, Alexa hears you from across the room. And with compatible Echo devices in different rooms, you can fill your whole home with music.. You can also connect to your own speakers over Bluetooth or with a 3.5 mm audio cable.. Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, find TV shows, and more with compatible connected devices..