Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - New And Improved Smart Speaker With Alexa - Sandstone
$49.99
Meet the all-new Echo Dot - Our most popular smart speaker, with new fabric design, and improved speaker for richer and louder sound. Voice control your music - Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others. Bigger, better sound - Pair with a second Echo Dot (3rd gen) for rich, stereo sound. Fill your home with music with compatible Echo devices in different rooms. Ready to help - Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more. Connect with others - Call and message almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device. Use another speaker - Connect to your own speakers over Bluetooth or with a 3.5 mm audio cable. Alexa has skills - With 50,000+ skills, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills like tracking fitness, playing games, and more. Voice control your smart home - Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices .