Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Kids Edition, An Echo Designed For Kids With Parental Controls – Blue

$69.99 $34.99

Buy Now Review It

Improved speaker quality - Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound. Designed with kids in mind - They can ask Alexa to play music, hear stories, call approved friends and family, and explore a world of kid-friendly skills. Endless fun for kids - Includes a world of content with 1 year of of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited). After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service. Peace of mind for parents - Set daily time limits and review activity. Plus, automatically filter explicit songs from select music services. 2-year worry-free guarantee - If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free. Kid-friendly content - Amazon Kids+ gives you access to over 1,000 Audible books, thousands of songs, plus favorite games and skills. Let them explore on their own - Not a toy, this smart speaker lets kids ask Alexa questions, set timers and alarms, or check the weather. Designed to protect your family’s privacy – Echo Dot Kids Edition is built with multiple layers of privacy protection and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.