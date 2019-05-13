Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Our most popular smart speaker - Now with a fabric design and improved speaker for richer and louder sound. Pair with existing devices for bigger sound – For rich stereo audio, pair with a second Echo Dot (3rd Gen). Or, connect to your own speakers via Bluetooth or 3.5 mm audio cable. “Alexa, play music everywhere” – Just ask Alexa to stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others. Play the same song throughout your home with compatible Echo devices in different rooms. Access Alexa all over the house – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, and set alarms from Echo devices in any room. Connect with friends and family – Call almost anyone on compatible Echo device hands-free. Instantly drop in on a compatible Echo device. Or make an announcement to devices throughout the house. Voice control your whole home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, view cameras, and lock doors with compatible smart devices. Do more with Alexa skills – With 50,000+ skills, Alexa is always getting smarter and can help you do things like track your fitness, play games, and listen to podcasts.