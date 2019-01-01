Amazon

Echo Connect – Requires Compatible Alexa-enabled Device And Home Phone Service [echo Connect]

$34.99

Connect your home phone to your compatible Alexa-enabled device to call any phone number, using just your voice . Echo Connect uses your existing home phone service (landline or VoIP) to make and receive calls (carrier charges may apply). Your home phone number will be displayed as a caller ID. Call contacts and voice dial numbers from across the room . Easily sync all your contacts. Alexa syncs with your mobile phone contacts, so you never have to look up a number. Just ask and Alexa will make the call. Simply plug Echo Connect into your home phone jack, complete the setup on a smartphone in the Alexa App, and you’re ready to make and receive calls on any of your compatible Echo devices . Echo Connect will work with your compatible Alexa-enabled devices .