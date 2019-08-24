Connects to Alexa using your phone, is ready in seconds, and plays through your car speakers. Includes Echo Auto Dash Mount. With eight microphones and far-field technology, Echo Auto can hear you over music, A/C, and road noise. Use your voice to play music, check the news, open the garage door, find the nearest gas station, and more. Play Audible books, stream podcasts, or listen to Amazon Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, or NPR. Make calls, set reminders, add items to your shopping and to-do lists, or manage your calendar. With over 50,000 skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter. Skills are like apps and let you do more with Alexa. Set location-based routines—automated actions Alexa can start when you leave the office or get home. Ask for directions and Alexa connects to supported apps like Google Maps, Apple Maps, or Waze on your phone.