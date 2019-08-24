Amazon

Echo (2nd Generation)

Echo connects to Alexa to play music, make calls, set music alarms and timers, ask questions, control smart home devices, and more—instantly. Just ask for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. With multi-room music, you can play music on compatible Echo devices in different rooms. Echo can also play Audible audiobooks, radio stations, news briefs, and more. Call or message almost anyone hands-free with your Echo device. Also, instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home using just your voice. New speaker, now with Dolby processing for crisp vocals and dynamic bass response. Echo can fill the room with 360° omnidirectional audio or pair two together for stereo sound. Adjust the treble, mid, and bass levels with your voice. With seven microphones, beamforming technology, and noise cancellation, Echo hears you from any direction—even while music is playing . Just ask Alexa to check your calendar, weather, traffic, and sports scores, manage to-do and shopping lists, control your compatible smart lights, thermostats, garage doors, sprinklers, and more . Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new features and skills. Just ask Alexa to control your TV, request an Uber, order a pizza, and more.