** The last of our Echinopsis subdenudata have slight cosmetic damage - slight marks at the plant base - and have been discounted accordingly ** Echinopsis subdenudata is native to South America, sometimes known as hedgehog cactus, sea-urchin cactus or Easter lily cactus. It’s a globular shaped almost spineless cactus producing gorgeous, night-blooming, white funnel-shaped, fragrant flowers with long tubes. Approx dimensions: 5.5cm Pot Diameter 10.5cm Height 5.5cm Width