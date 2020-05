Plants.com

Echeveria Succulent With Textured Planter

$34.99 $29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Plants.com

Our Echeveria succulent sits pretty in a modern textured planter. It will take your neglect and forgive you with lush green flourishing’s. Never has water retention been so show-off-worthy! Plant Perk: Produces oxygen throughout the night which can help improve your snooze.