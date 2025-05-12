Echelon

Gt Exercise Bike – Black

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 53 Inches (H) x 25 Inches (W) x 50 Inches (D) Weight: 85 Pounds Holds up to: 300 Pounds Material: Steel (Frame) Assembly Details: Adult Assembly Required, Tools Provided Resistance Type: Magnetic Power Source: Electric Battery: No Battery Used Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 82569217 UPC: 850022706059 Item Number (DPCI): 082-00-0139 Origin: Imported Description Transform your home into a high-end fitness studio! This Target exclusive smart bike features a built-in device holder (to secure your smartphone or tablet in place), up to 32 levels of magnetic resistance (for the perfect challenge), ergonomic bullhorn handlebars and padded comfort seat (to mimic the feel of a road bike), and two large water bottle holders (for easy-reach hydration). When paired with the Echelon Fit app, enjoy live and on-demand cycling classes led by the world’s best fitness instructors, and track performance stats in real-time for every workout. Join friends, family, and thousands of at-home Echelon members to reach your fitness goals together! Your purchase of the Echelon GT Smart Bike includes a FREE 90-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership with access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand classes. Sweat toward your goals with a global community. Enjoy a free 90-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership with access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes led by the world's best instructors through the Echelon Fit App. Enjoy exclusive content, class playlists, and better music from top record labels, including your favorite hits from artists like Pitbull, Old Dominion, Lady Gaga, Jessie J., Daddy Yankee, and more. Classes range from 5 to 45 minutes and are designed for everyone from beginner to pro athletes. Explore classes like Cycling, Rowing, Running, HIIT, Kickboxing, Strength Training, Yoga, Pilates, and more. One membership allows up to five users, so you your friends and family can enjoy the Echelon experience together. How to Activate Your 90-Day Membership Trial: 1. Go to member.echelonfit.com and follow the prompts to create a member account with Echelon. 2. Select the Echelon Premier Membership to claim your 90-day FREE trial. Note: You will be required to enter billing information, but you will not be charged until your free trial expires. 3. Check your inbox for the confirmation email. 4. Download the Echelon Fit app on your smartphone or tablet, and access thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes.