Echelon

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

$599.00 $497.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

At Echelon, we believe fitness is a lifestyle, not a status symbol. Your goals may take a little sacrifice, but the price of your bike shouldn't. That's why we developed the Echelon Connect Bike that seamlessly combines fitness and tech to offer the best in stationary biking at a fraction of the cost. Paired with the Echelon Fit App, your Echelon Connect allows you to go at your own pace on your own time. Select from over 1,600 cycling classes of all fitness levels and music genres. Filter by length, music, language, instructor and more to find the perfect class. Take the beginners classes with Brian, or jump right into 75-minute endurance with Megan. Whichever class you choose, enjoy it from the comfort and convenience of your own home. The Echelon Connects magnetic flywheel offers 32 levels of resistance, providing a challenging workout for both beginners and experienced riders. It's ergonomically customizable allowing you to find your perfect fit and ideal comfort to enhance your workout. Fully padded bullhorn handlebars are perfect for transitioning between high-speed and high-resistance postures. The Echelon Experience is a new approach to fitness centered around indoor cycling. The Echelon idea began with the Smart Connect bike and has since evolved into a full spectrum of products and classes to match. With the Echelon Fit App, anyone can train on their own time from the comfort of their own home with hundreds of live and on-demand classes for any fitness level taught by our professional and talented instructors. The Echelon Fit App provides a totally immersive fitness experience in the comfort and convenience of your own home. From warm up to cool down, members will be guided by world-class instructors to encourage, challenge, and celebrate as limits are pushed and goals are met. Members can participate in live or on-demand rides, and even choose from a library of off-the-bike classes featuring yoga, barre, Pilates, strength training, Zumba, and more. This Walmart exclusive bike comes with a free 6-Month Membership (if purchased between 10/16/2020-12/31/2020)